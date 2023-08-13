Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week
Ready to adopt a new pet? Check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumane.org. Then call 928-634-7387 to make an appointment at the Verde Valley Humane shelter, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. Please, no drop-ins for dogs. Cat adopters may come anytime during open hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every day.
Tucson
This tall, handsome guy is a very good dog. Tucson loves to play with balls and is great at catching them. This Frisbee champ in the making, he is somewhere around 4 or 5 years old. Tucson weighs about 65 pounds and will make a good companion and adventure buddy.
Phoenix
Sassy and sweet, a delicious combination! Phoenix is a feisty, playful kitten who will keep you laughing with his antics. He’s ready to meet you today. No appointment needs for cats and kittens. We’re open every day from 11-4.
- ‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF
- Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights
- County enforces ‘hoarder’ property clean-up
- Camp Verde books divide a community
- Fatalities up locally and across the state
- Rent tax eliminated for Verde Valley
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is in dire need of paraprofessionals
- Milo’s first day of school
- Obituary: Grace A. Iverson
- Council to talk about adult entertainment
- Bath and Body Works Announces 'Early Access' to 2023 Halloween Collection
- '60 Minutes' Drops a Bomb About Titanic Submersible Tragedy in Devastating Interview
- ‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF
- Wendy Williams Shares Jolly Photo in Honor of Her Birthday Amid Health Issues
- Storm causes flooding, power outages in Verde Valley
- The Human Bean coming to Cottonwood
- Maynard’s Old Town winery project to open Oct. 6
- Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights
- Vince’s star keeps shining
- Expect delays on SR89A in Cottonwood next week
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: