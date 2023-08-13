OFFERS
Scattered showers to continue for the week

Sun, Aug. 13
Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Tucson and Phoenix

Tucson and Phoenix

Originally Published: August 13, 2023 3:26 p.m.

Ready to adopt a new pet? Check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumane.org. Then call 928-634-7387 to make an appointment at the Verde Valley Humane shelter, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. Please, no drop-ins for dogs. Cat adopters may come anytime during open hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every day.

Tucson

This tall, handsome guy is a very good dog. Tucson loves to play with balls and is great at catching them. This Frisbee champ in the making, he is somewhere around 4 or 5 years old. Tucson weighs about 65 pounds and will make a good companion and adventure buddy.

Phoenix

Sassy and sweet, a delicious combination! Phoenix is a feisty, playful kitten who will keep you laughing with his antics. He’s ready to meet you today. No appointment needs for cats and kittens. We’re open every day from 11-4.

