Watching storms over Verde Valley

The monsoon pattern of daily thunderstorms will continue through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 95 degrees F, but there is a 40% chance of showers after 11 a.m. and winds gusting up to 21 mph. The possibility of rain dwindles to 20% before 8 p.m., creating mostly clear night with a low around 66.

Monday’s NWS forecast is for a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. and a mostly sunny and hot day. The temperature may top out around 98. The chance of rain increases to 40% in the evening as the low drops to 69.

Tuesday, there is an 80% chance of rain during the day, mainly after 11 a.m. as the high temperature is again around 98. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 and a 60% chance of rain.

Wednesday may be even warmer, with a predicted high of 99 and a 70% chance of rain. By evening, the likelihood of precipitation drops to 40% while the low temperature I around 70.

Thursday could be particularly hot and humid. The expected high temperature is 101 and the possibility of precipitation is 70% as wind gusts up to 22 mph. Overnight, there is a 50% chance of rain and a low of 69.

Friday may be partly sunny and hot, with a daytime high of 98, a nighttime low of 69 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Saturday is forecast to be relatively cooler with a high of 94 but with a 70% chance of rain and winds gusting up to 24 mph.