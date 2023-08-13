OFFERS
Watching storms over Verde Valley

Sun, Aug. 13
Watching storms over Verde Valley

Grant Estep captured one of the many lightning bolts striking around Camp Verde on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (contributed)

Grant Estep captured one of the many lightning bolts striking around Camp Verde on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (contributed)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: August 13, 2023 12:10 a.m.

The monsoon pattern of daily thunderstorms will continue through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 95 degrees F, but there is a 40% chance of showers after 11 a.m. and winds gusting up to 21 mph. The possibility of rain dwindles to 20% before 8 p.m., creating mostly clear night with a low around 66.

Monday’s NWS forecast is for a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. and a mostly sunny and hot day. The temperature may top out around 98. The chance of rain increases to 40% in the evening as the low drops to 69.

Tuesday, there is an 80% chance of rain during the day, mainly after 11 a.m. as the high temperature is again around 98. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 and a 60% chance of rain.

Wednesday may be even warmer, with a predicted high of 99 and a 70% chance of rain. By evening, the likelihood of precipitation drops to 40% while the low temperature I around 70.

Thursday could be particularly hot and humid. The expected high temperature is 101 and the possibility of precipitation is 70% as wind gusts up to 22 mph. Overnight, there is a 50% chance of rain and a low of 69.

Friday may be partly sunny and hot, with a daytime high of 98, a nighttime low of 69 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Saturday is forecast to be relatively cooler with a high of 94 but with a 70% chance of rain and winds gusting up to 24 mph.

