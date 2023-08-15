New Selena Gomez Photo Immediately Becomes a Viral Meme
Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: August 15, 2023 3:23 p.m.
Most Read
- ‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF
- Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights
- County enforces ‘hoarder’ property clean-up
- Council splits on need for ‘adult entertainment’ ordinance
- Camp Verde books divide a community
- Rent tax eliminated for Verde Valley
- Hunting Verde Santa Fe water leaks
- Council to talk about adult entertainment
- New homeless home rising
- Game & Fish swears in wardens in Cottonwood
- Bath and Body Works Announces 'Early Access' to 2023 Halloween Collection
- '60 Minutes' Drops a Bomb About Titanic Submersible Tragedy in Devastating Interview
- ‘Coraline’ worldwide encore Aug. 14 and 15 presented by SIFF
- Wendy Williams Shares Jolly Photo in Honor of Her Birthday Amid Health Issues
- Storm causes flooding, power outages in Verde Valley
- Knives out as YCSO responds to weekend fights
- Maynard’s Old Town winery project to open Oct. 6
- Vince’s star keeps shining
- Expect delays on SR89A in Cottonwood next week
- 2 more wildfires start in national forests
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: