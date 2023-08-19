OFFERS
K-9 cops nab fentanyl on SR 260

Originally Published: August 19, 2023 5:50 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood police officers arrested three people and picked up 125,000 fentanyl pills during special patrols on State Route 260 during the week.

CPD announced K-9 units had conducted “interdiction operations” on the highway between Cottonwood and Camp Verde. That led to “multiple traffic stops,” including two that turned up the opioid.

According to CPD, the two stops yielded 29 pounds of fentanyl and three suspects. The three were booked into Yavapai County jail on anticipated narcotics charges.

“Detectives assisted in the investigations, and additional suspects, leads and charges may be identified,” CPD stated in a Saturday news release. “The Cottonwood Police Department remains committed to eradicating the importation of large quantities of fentanyl into our community.”

Information provided by CPD.

