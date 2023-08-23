Arvel Bird leads workshop Aug. 27

Join Arvel Bird Aug. 27 for an Animal Totems Discovery workshop of Nine Power Animals. Called ‘The Power of Nine’, the workshop is led by Arvel Bird who has spent a lifetime studying the characteristics and spiritual messages of animals, birds, insects and reptiles. He calls on their spirits daily to give him guidance, a higher view of difficult situations and sometimes just to remind him that life is full of direction and messages for us and it’s really fun discovering what’s in store for you.

The Power of Nine workshop is an inward journey into the realm of Animal Spirit Guides to find the connection to each one's personal Nine Power Animals that came with us when we were born. These Nine Power Animals make up a person's nine directions and represent the true personality of the individual.

Through his Animal Totem recorded music and workshops, Arvel’s intention is to help you to discover the Sacred Power of Animal Totems, and to find your connection with them; through Shamanic Journeying, and guided self-discovery. Workshop includes a workbook.



Come join me on a Self-Discovery adventure. The workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $65. If you can't make this date, others are being planned for the future. For more information or to register, please call 615-218-8596 or ArvelBird.com.