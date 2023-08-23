Hopi Arts & Education Association hosts 12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival

This year will mark the 12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival, starting at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 27, the festival will take place at the Continental Country Club Driving Range in Flagstaff. The all-Hopi festival brings an introduction of Hopi artist’s talent and share their Hopi culture to the public. This festival enhances the Hopi culture by showcasing traditional pottery, traditional baskets, an array of paintings, jewelry, Kachina dolls, traditional Hopi dances, and food.

“Welcome to the Hopi Festival! Enjoy seeing a variety of Hopi artists artwork and Hopi dances.” – Edison Tu’tsi, Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation Board Chairman

Every morning the festival will open with a traditional Hopi prayer, introductions, followed by traditional Hopi social dance performances, and attendees can meander through the booths of talented Hopi artists. Additionally, there will be a silent auction, from several getaway packages, Hopi artwork donated by artists attending the festival, and more... Enjoy a family friendly two-day event of Hopi artists and traditional dance performances.

“A great place to attend and a great place to meet talented Hopi artists.” - Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Hopi Chairman

A gateway to the Hopi reservations. For more than 11 years the Hopi Arts & Education Association (HAEA) has hosted the Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival here in Flagstaff. The Hopi festival was formerly held at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff. Within the past two years, the festival relocated to the Continental Country Club Driving Range, in Flagstaff, allowing HAEA to transition into accommodating more Hopi artists to come and highlight their traditional and contemporary artwork, along with entertainment groups to grow, and adding food vendors to sell at the festival.

HAEA’s mission is to bring educational experience, and an insight of the Hopi Culture to attendees and provide scholarships for higher educational pursuits for the Hopi tribe.

Admission $5.00 | Children 5 & Under Free | Parking $5.00

More information and the schedule of events is available at HopiFestival.com.