Huge non-profit art supply garage sale at Sedona United Methodist Church

If you are looking for a wide assortment of bargain-priced art supplies this is an event you won’t want to miss. The sale runs from 9 -10:45 a.m. on Friday Aug. 25 at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. This event is sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

A partial list of art supplies includes paints (watercolor, acrylic, oil, metal, decorative, pastel), brushes, pallets, drawing supplies (colored pencils, pastel pencils, charcoal), framing mats, pottery supplies and instructional books. New items, inventory purchased by NAWS from a recently closed Sedona art store, will be marked 50% off list price. There will also be used books and other art supplies offered by NAWS members as well as a room with free items. Please bring cash or checks as credit cards cannot be accepted.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings. For more information about NAWS, please visit NAWS-AZ.org or email your NAWS-related questions to NAWSMembershipJoy@gmail.com.