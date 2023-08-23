ILLUMINATE screens ‘We Are Guardians’ at Virtual Movie Night

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the ILLUMINATE Film Festival will host its popular virtual movie night, screening the new award-winning documentary We Are Guardians.

ILLUMINATE’s regular Virtual Movie Nights have become an anticipated event in the community. Audiences watch a selected film online together then connect ‘face-to-face’ in a Zoom room after the film to share their experiences and dive into the film's themes and chat with the filmmakers.

The post-screening discussion will feature film directors Chelsea Greene and Rob Grobman.

We Are Guardians will screen on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. MST followed by the Post-Screening Filmmaker Q&A and Community Conversation at 7 p.m. MST. The movie can be viewed online in ILLUMINATE’s Virtual Screening Room at Illuminate.Watch or on Apple TV or Roku. The film and conversation will be recorded and available on-demand through Sunday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Tickets ($13) can be purchased at Illuminate.Watch.

We Are Guardians is a rich, intimate journey meeting the many people who are living an intricate daily balance in the Amazon basin, one of the world’s most disrupted and threatened regions. We follow Indigenous leader and activist Puyr Tembé and forest guardian Marçal Guajajara as they fight to protect their territories from deforestation, as well as an illegal logger who has no choice but to cut the forest down to feed his family, and a large landowner at the mercy of thousands of invaders and extractive industry. Through intimate, character focused storytelling, the film reveals the many intertwined social and economic issues driving this complicated landscape.

But the film takes us further, beyond the beautiful rainforest of the Amazon basin, to understand how it is inextricably connected to the entire planet. We explore the science of this incredible world treasure and its critical role in stabilizing our global climate. We see the economic connections to Western free markets that link goods derived in the Amazon region to Western consumers. Most importantly, we experience our own role in this delicate balance that plays out daily before our eyes, and learn from the wisdom of Indigenous cultures who remind us that we are -- all of us -- guardians.

The film is directed by Indigenous activist and filmmaker Edivan Guajajara and environmental filmmakers Chelsea Greene and Rob Grobman, and produced by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens.

For more information, visit IlluminateFilmFestival.com.