Sedona Camera Club presents ‘Heart of the Photograph’ Aug. 28

Join the Sedona Camera Club for a prerecorded presentation by professional photographer David duChemin. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A compelling photograph is more than visual. It's visceral. We don't only see it, we feel it. It's more than just focusing our lenses, it's also focusing the attention of those who will experience our photographs. Great gear helps, but what about the other tools? What about juxtaposition and mystery, story, mood, depth, and energy? What about the power of a great moment? And when it comes to gear, is it enough that we have all the tools, like great optics, or should we be developing a sensitivity to the unique ways in which different focal lengths amplify the feeling of a scene when used well?

Heart of the Photograph is an inspiring presentation about these very ideas, and it will change the way you make your photographs and reignite the spark if it has cooled off.

Photographer and best-selling author David duChemin has taught this amazing craft on all seven continents, and has appeared on stages for companies like Amazon and Apple to teach the human side of this craft. With over 35 years of experience making photographs, his calling is to help photographers make photographs that are more than just sharp and well-exposed. David teaches how to make photographs that light a spark in people, that communicate clearly, that captivate imaginations and grab the attention and hearts of the people who will see them. As an international workshop leader and author of best-selling books like Within The Frame and The Soul of the Camera (both published in over a dozen languages), he’s taught students this incredible craft on all seven continents. David's lecture will inspire you to go deeper with your craft and find greater joy—and freedom!—in the exploration of your vision.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to SedonaCamera.Club.