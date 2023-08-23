Sedona Flamenco Festival in Sedona Sept. 3

Before You Go... What: Sedona Flamenco Festival When: Sun, Sept. 3, 2023 - 5:30-8:30pm Where: Patio de Las Campañas - Tlaquepaque (336 SR-179, Sedona, AZ 86336) Tickets: $30 Info: TLAQ.com/events; SedonaFlamenco2023.eventbrite.com

Tlaquepaque is hosting the second annual spectacular evening of Sedona Flamenco Festival.

Pre-show will be provided by Bolero Flamenco followed by Flamenco dance extravaganza featuring Yumi La Rosa and Carlos Montufar, accompanied by the renowned guitarist, Misael Barraza-Diaz. They will be joined by Gaetano (singer) and Max Perrault (flautist).

The performance will be filled with passion, energy, fiery gypsy spirit and staccato footwork.

Do not miss a highly entertaining evening of Flamenco music and dance at a beautiful and intimate Patio de Las Campañas of Tlaquepaque.

Ticketed event: $30.