Sedona Flamenco Festival in Sedona Sept. 3

What: Sedona Flamenco Festival
When: Sun, Sept. 3, 2023 - 5:30-8:30pm
Where: Patio de Las Campañas - Tlaquepaque (336 SR-179, Sedona, AZ 86336)
Tickets: $30
Info: TLAQ.com/events; SedonaFlamenco2023.eventbrite.com
Tlaquepaque is hosting the second annual spectacular evening of Sedona Flamenco Festival.
Pre-show will be provided by Bolero Flamenco followed by Flamenco dance extravaganza featuring Yumi La Rosa and Carlos Montufar, accompanied by the renowned guitarist, Misael Barraza-Diaz. They will be joined by Gaetano (singer) and Max Perrault (flautist).
The performance will be filled with passion, energy, fiery gypsy spirit and staccato footwork.
Do not miss a highly entertaining evening of Flamenco music and dance at a beautiful and intimate Patio de Las Campañas of Tlaquepaque.
Ticketed event: $30.