Sedona Heritage Museum Historians to lead Red Rock Loop history tours

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host another round of their popular local history tours, on Sept. 27-30, visiting historic sites, homesteads, and buildings along the Red Rock Loop Road.

‘Red Rock’ was what the area around the base of Cathedral Rock was known as long before anyone ever heard of the name ‘Sedona’. The tour in this area will be guided by Sedona Historical Society historians. They will share stories of early settlers, wine history, homesteading, irrigation and water rights, and so much more. Tour participants will learn about the origins of Red Rock State Park, and hear the story of Jack and Helen Frye, who brought early aviation history right here to Sedona.

The tour will visit the Chavez homestead, Dumas Ranch, Schuerman Red Rock Cemetery, Schuerman Homestead House, the Armijo homestead house (both the Schuerman and Armijo homesteads are on the National Register of Historic Places), the site of an early Oak Creek vineyard where Arizona’s vineyard and winery industry started, and more!

Tours are Sept. 27, 28, 29, and 30 from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. Space is limited on the luxury coaches. Tour participants will have an opportunity to get off the coaches at various stops to explore some sites on foot and stretch their legs. Tickets are $65/Sedona Historical Society members, and $75/non-members, and available for purchase at the Museum or by calling 928-282-7038. These tours sell out quickly so those interested are encouraged to book their tours soon!

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.