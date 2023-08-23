Sedona Symphony season tickets now on sale

The Verde Valley Sinfonietta now has a new name – The Sedona Symphony. We feel this change provides better name recognition and reflects our home here in

Sedona. Our mission has not changed though. We remain “committed to enriching the quality of life of our Northern Arizona community through the power of live orchestral music that educates, entertains and inspires.” With its newly appointed Artistic Director, Janna Hymes, the Sedona Symphony's upcoming 2023-2024 Season features top-ranked guest soloists and an entertaining selection of

orchestral music. All concerts will be held on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. in the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd. in Sedona.

The Sedona Symphony presents its first concert of the 2023-2024 season on

October 15, 2023, featuring guest pianist Sean Chen, performing Mozart’s ‘Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor K. 466’. Felix Mendelssohn’s ‘Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 (Italian)’ and Gioachino Rossini’s ‘L’Italiana in Algeri Overture’ round out the program.

On November 19, 2023, The Sedona Symphony will begin its program with Sergei Prokofiev’s ‘Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 (Classical)’. Guest violinist, Bella Hristova will perform Max Bruch’s ‘Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26.’

Franz Schubert’s ‘Symphony No. 3 in D major, D 200’ will conclude the program.

The third concert of the season, on February 4, 2024, will begin with Claude Debussy’s ‘Petite Suite.’ Ralph Skiano, Principal Clarinet with the Detroit Symphony, will perform the ‘Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F minor, Op. 73’ by Carl Maria von Weber. The concert will close with Francis Poulenc’s ‘Sinfonietta, FP 141.’

The final concert of the season will be on April 7, 2024. Maurice Ravel’s ‘Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite)’ begins the afternoon with five whimsical movements based on fairytales. Sedona Symphony’s principal flutist, Jeannette Hirasawa Moore, will perform Georg Philipp Telemann’s ‘Suite in A minor for Flute, Strings and Continuo’, ‘TWV 55:a2’, and ‘Lensky’s Aria’ from the opera ‘Eugene Onegin,’ by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The program, and season, closes with Franz Joseph Haydn’s ‘Symphony No. 104 in D major (London Symphony).’

2023-2024 Season Tickets are available for purchase beginning on Aug. 1, as well as individual tickets beginning on Aug. 15, on the Sedona Symphony website: SedonaSymphony.org.