SIFF presents ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ encore Aug. 30

The Sedona International Film Festival is turning 30 this year, and to celebrate, we are rolling back the clock and bringing encore screenings of hit independent films from the past 30 years to the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on the 30th of each month!

This special celebration continues with the encore screenings of ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

They gave all they had to save all they could.

‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ is the real-life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II.

In 1939 Poland, Antonina Żabińska (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh), have the Warsaw Zoo flourishing under his stewardship and her care. When their country is invaded by the Germans, Jan and Antonina are stunned — and forced to report to the Reich’s newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck (Daniel Brühl).

To fight back on their own terms, Antonina and Jan covertly begin working with the Resistance – and put into action plans to save lives out of what has become the Warsaw Ghetto, with Antonina putting herself and even her children at great risk.

The 30th Festival Anniversary Season screenings of ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ are made possible by a grant from the City of Sedona.

‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.