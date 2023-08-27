Obituary: Donald Kenneth Finney Sr.
Donald Kenneth Finney Sr.
1928 - 2023
Donald Kenneth Finney Sr., 94, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 in Leesburg, Florida.
He was born Oct. 29, 1928 in Wilmar, California. He was a retired United States Army Heavy Equipment Operations Engineer who served during the Korean War.
Donald is survived by his son Donald Finney Jr., daughters Terrie Roscoe and Shirley Kridler, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at the VFW Post 7400 in Cottonwood, Arizona on Sept. 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., with an urn committal service to be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 2:30 p.m. in Phoenix, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
