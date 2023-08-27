Obituary: Kenneth Evarts Wells
Kenneth Evarts Wells
1945 - 2023
Kenneth Evarts Wells of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side on Aug. 21, 2023. He was 78 years young. He died after a long battle with cancer.
Ken was born in 1945 in the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, California to Frank “Evarts” and Cecil (Kuykendall) Wells who were serving in the U.S. Navy. He grew up in Williams, Arizona where he graduated Williams High School and left his mark as “One of the Wells Boys.”
He received his teaching degree from Northern Arizona University. He began his career in education in 1967 at Tolleson Union High School where he taught English. He went on to teach English and Journalism at Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona from 1970 to 1999. He was well loved and respected by his students; voted “Teacher of the Year” three years in a row by the student body.
In fall of 1973, he met his lovely wife, Lois Lee, who also worked at Coconino High School. They married on May 31, 1974. They shared their passion for outdoor activities including hiking and backpacking the Grand Canyon over 65 times together. They also fell in love with Ouray, Colorado, and returned every year for 49 years of their marriage to hike and backpack.
The most important thing to Ken was family, and he shared that love with his four children.
He shared his passion for the outdoors with his children and extended family including nephews and nieces taking them camping and hiking. Ken was always known for a boisterous laugh, a mischievous prank, playing with his grandkids for hours, and entertaining everyone with a story or a lively board game. Ken was a loyal and cherished friend to many enjoying their company and shared interest.
Ken was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Brent Wells. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Wells; his four children: Aaron Wells (Karla) of Williams, AZ, Kimberly Kilgore of Mascoutah, IL (Patrick), Zachary Wells of Palm Desert, CA (Ashley), and Joshua Wells of Cottonwood, AZ (Faith) and nine grandchildren who lovingly called him Papa; and the other “Wells Boys” Den Wells of Cave Creek, AZ (Bev) and Doug Wells of Williams, AZ (Ann).
The family will hold a private celebration of life.
Information provided by the family.
