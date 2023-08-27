OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon NEED TO KNOW Town Council takes on library controversy Concerns raised about slag pile dust 2 fire districts to share chief Preview: Camp Verde Council to query library Cottonwood Library summer program logs 2,700 reading hours Sheriffs group challenges federal law, gaining acceptance Verde Valley Humane Society struggling for funds Camp Verde Middle School overcoming challenges from past years

Subscribe Now
Sun, Aug. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon

Undated photo of two hikers along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop Trail. (Courtesy Bryce Canyon National Park)

Undated photo of two hikers along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop Trail. (Courtesy Bryce Canyon National Park)

Originally Published: August 27, 2023 1:20 p.m.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah – Bryce Canyon National Park announced the death of a hiker within one of its canyons Friday, Aug. 25.

Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, of Sedona was overdue from a 2 p.m. hike on the Fairyland Loop trail. She was reported missing by 7 p.m.

“A search of the area was conducted in cooperation with the Garfield County Sheriff’s office and the Utah Department of Public Safety,” the park announced. “The body of Mrs. Howell was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 within Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.”

An experienced and enthusiastic hiker, Howell was a teacher at Verde Valley School, confirmed Head of School Benjamin Lee, who said the school was in the grieving process with the community and her family.

During the afternoon of Howell’s hike, heavy rain was reported in the northern end of the park, with flash flooding along Fairyland Loop, which is an 8-mile trail.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News