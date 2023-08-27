Sedona woman dies in Bryce Canyon
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah – Bryce Canyon National Park announced the death of a hiker within one of its canyons Friday, Aug. 25.
Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, of Sedona was overdue from a 2 p.m. hike on the Fairyland Loop trail. She was reported missing by 7 p.m.
“A search of the area was conducted in cooperation with the Garfield County Sheriff’s office and the Utah Department of Public Safety,” the park announced. “The body of Mrs. Howell was discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 within Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.”
An experienced and enthusiastic hiker, Howell was a teacher at Verde Valley School, confirmed Head of School Benjamin Lee, who said the school was in the grieving process with the community and her family.
During the afternoon of Howell’s hike, heavy rain was reported in the northern end of the park, with flash flooding along Fairyland Loop, which is an 8-mile trail.
“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent, “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”
