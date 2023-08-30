Forecast: Likely rain leading up to clear skies on Labor Day

Labor Day weekend will likely stay out of the triple digits in the Verde Valley forecast. According to the National Weather Service, the mid-week heat will retreat to upper 80s and lower 90s coming up on the holiday.

Today, the forecast high for Camp Verde is 102 and for Cottonwood 102, with mild breezes and sunny skies. The night will by mostly clear with a low around 70 and winds gusting up to 21 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high 99 in Cottonwood and 101 in Camp Verde. The afternoon comes with a 30% chance of rain that grows to a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the evening, with a low around 68.

Friday, too, will probably be wet. NWS predicts a high of 87 in Cottonwood and an 80% chance of precipitation and winds gusting up 26 mph. The overnight low will be around 65, with a continuing chance of rain before midnight.

Saturday will likely be partly sunny with a high near 86 and a 70% chance of rain after noon. The nighttime low will be around 64, and there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Sunday is expected to start out mostly sunny with a high near 89 and winds gusting up to 29 mph. There is a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon lessening to 20% in the evening, when the low drops to 62.

Labor Day on Monday is forecast to a full return of sun with a daytime high of 90 in Cottonwood. The night is expected to be mostly clear as well, with a low around 60.