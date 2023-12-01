Local coach accused of sexual abuse of juvenile

CAMP VERDE—A long-time high school coach has been accused of the sexual abuse of a juvenile. Now law enforcement is seeking any other potential victims.

David Castillo, who just steered the girls’ cross country team at Camp Verde High School to state qualification this season, was arrested last month after an investigation by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

CVMO reported it had been informed about the allegation on Nov. 13. He was later booked into Yavapai County Jail on a charge of sexual abuse and held on a $75,000 bond.

Besides coaching high school cross country for 10 years, Castillo also owns Central Arizona Sports and Physical Therapy in Camp Verde.

“Due to the nature of the allegations, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will continue researching potential victims from Mr. Castillo’s past, stretching back over 10 years,” CVMO reported Thursday, Nov. 30.

The accusation against Castillo is an allegation and he has not been convicted of any crime.

According to state law, “a person commits sexual abuse by intentionally or knowingly engaging in sexual contact with any person who is 15 or more years of age without consent of that person [a Class 5 felony] or with any person who is under 15 years of age if the sexual contact involves only the female breast [a Class 3 felny].” If the victim was 15, 16 or 17 years old, there is no consent if the defendant was in a position of trust.