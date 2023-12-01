OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Local coach accused of sexual abuse of juvenile Recall petitions against Mayor Elinski fall short Expect delays on State Route 89A Mesa woman dies in 4-vehicle crash Public meeting to talk about the slag heap Dec. 13 Man found dead in Garrison Park Verde Valley may get wet this week before sunny weekend Cottonwood Main Street lane restrictions Nov. 29-30 House of Ruth celebrates 35 years of helping mothers ‘Nasty and Personal’: AI debate swirls around Friends of the Verde River art contest

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Local coach accused of sexual abuse of juvenile

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 9:21 a.m.

CAMP VERDE—A long-time high school coach has been accused of the sexual abuse of a juvenile. Now law enforcement is seeking any other potential victims.

David Castillo, who just steered the girls’ cross country team at Camp Verde High School to state qualification this season, was arrested last month after an investigation by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

CVMO reported it had been informed about the allegation on Nov. 13. He was later booked into Yavapai County Jail on a charge of sexual abuse and held on a $75,000 bond.

Besides coaching high school cross country for 10 years, Castillo also owns Central Arizona Sports and Physical Therapy in Camp Verde.

“Due to the nature of the allegations, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will continue researching potential victims from Mr. Castillo’s past, stretching back over 10 years,” CVMO reported Thursday, Nov. 30.

The accusation against Castillo is an allegation and he has not been convicted of any crime.

According to state law, “a person commits sexual abuse by intentionally or knowingly engaging in sexual contact with any person who is 15 or more years of age without consent of that person [a Class 5 felony] or with any person who is under 15 years of age if the sexual contact involves only the female breast [a Class 3 felny].” If the victim was 15, 16 or 17 years old, there is no consent if the defendant was in a position of trust.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News