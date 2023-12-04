On the road or at home, preparing for winter storms

NORTHERN ARIZONA—There is no snow in the forecast for a while, but public and private agencies are gearing up for the winter season.

Arizona Department of Transportation, Coconino County and Arizona Public Service have put out reminders to stay alert to winter conditions, whether you are on the road or at home. It’s also a good idea to pass along advice to visitors who may not know winter exists in Arizona.

ADOT, Coconino County and Flagstaff Public Works have snow plows and other winter vehicles prepped for the coming weeks.

Coconino County’s annual Winter Parking Ordinance went into effect Nov. 1 and will remain in effect until April 2, 2024. The ordinance prohibits vehicles, trailers and storage containers from parking along County-maintained rights-of-way at all times during snow season to facilitate safer snow removal operations and to help mitigate dangerous snow-related traffic congestion and parking issues.

ADOT held winter planning meetings in Flagstaff in early October that included hands-on training and classroom sessions for employees who will be available as snowplow operators in the coming months. Each year, ADOT has approximately 400 employees who are trained and approved to work as snowplow operators.

Meanwhile, APS has strategically positioned “specialized equipment throughout northern Arizona so that crews can access critical infrastructure in areas where terrain can be challenging or unreachable by typical bucket trucks.” The utility maintains more than 38,000 miles of power lines annually.

Its winter prep includes working with its meteorologists to monitor weather conditions for potential impact to electrical equipment.

Tips for those planning to travel in northern Arizona this winter:

• Before you leave the house, check the weather and roads for the area you are traveling through as well as your destination. You can even see highly traveled highways on the traffic cameras at AZ511.gov.

• Winterize the vehicle (fresh antifreeze, new wipers, check battery, snow tires)

• Carry an emergency kit consisting of tire chains or cables, warm blankets, tow strap, jumper cables, flashlight, water, first aid kit, non-perishable food, ice scraper, extra clothing, and appropriate tools

• Keep the gas tank at least half full.

• When traveling, inform others of intended route and expected arrival time.

• Allow extra time for travel and drive accordingly.

REMINDER

There is no parking along Interstate 17 or State Route 180 for “snow play.” The City of Flagstaff does invite visitors to its sledding areas.

ADOT’s Know Snow

APS Tips for staying home during a winter storm:

• Have flashlights and extra batteries nearby.

• Keep your phone fully charged during the storm and have a portable charger on-hand.

• Have important phone numbers such as those of medical providers, family and friends stored in your cell phone or listed by your home phone.

• If you have an automatic garage door, learn how to open it manually in case you lose power and need to leave your home.

• Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows.

• Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

• If the power goes out, keep freezers and refrigerators closed, dim brightness in cell phone settings to save battery life and wear layered clothing and use blankets to stay warm.

• Download the APS app or visit aps.com/outagecenter to track estimated restoration times and get safety tips. You can also report outages or electrical emergencies by calling the APS 24/7 Outage Hotline at 602-371-3680 (855-688-2437).

• If you use life-sustaining medical equipment that requires electricity, call to register for the APS Medical Care program at 602-371-7171 (800-253-9405). This alerts APS of your needs in the event of an outage.

During the winter of 2021-22, ADOT plowed 605,000 lane miles. In 2022-23, it cleared 1.25 miles. What will the winter of 2023-24 bring? That is anyone’s guess, and preparation is key to health and safety.