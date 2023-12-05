Obituary: Louis Donaldo Armijo

Louis Donaldo Armijo

1949 - 2023

In Loving Memory Louis Donaldo Armijo Jan. 5, 1949 - Nov. 8, 2023



There was a heart-breaking and unexpected loss of a wonderful and beautiful life, a loving person that we will always cherish as a father, a Life Love of 40 years, a family member and a drummer to the Musician Fellowship in California and Arizona.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Louie AKA “Ostrich” passed away from heart complications. Upon arriving to Flagstaff Medical Center, although the helicopter ride was 20 minutes, we were informed that our Louie succumbed to his health ailment and passed away.



Louie’s work gigs included custodial, maintenance worker for Maricopa Tech Community College in Phoenix, the Flagstaff Unified School District, the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation and musician “Heart and Soul Percussionist” for groups such as Charles Wright and the 103rd St. Watt Rhythm Band, Tommy Duke’s and the Blue Bloods in various clubs in Phoenix, such as Carlos Bridge Inn, Rivera’s, The Dirty Drummer, Maximus and the Riverside Ballroom, the Star Dusters, and Canyon Country.

Louie’s most talked about interaction was Elvis Presley in the mid-1960s when Elvis and a film crew came into the King’s Ransom Inn in Sedona, Arizona/the Entertainment Music Lounge, then requested by the audience was a back-up drummer. In the house band with Jepe Martinez to perform as Elvis sang “Beyond the Reefer” and “Suspicion.”





Louie leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness to all who knew him.



Louie is survived by his Life Love Prescilla Jaramillo of 40-plus years, his two children Chris and Stefanie Armijo, his loving sister Olga Zamora, his brother Dino Armijo and wife Gina Armijo, all his loving nieces, nephews, cousins and related in-laws. Louie will always be missed and remembered forever. Amen.



“Louie will always be in my heart forever, the most caring and wonderful man that could ever be in my life. He was and always will be in my heart. I, Prescilla, will never forget you.”



Oh, by the way, if you ever have a thought of Louie, he will be sitting on the perch.



Information provided by the family.