OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Camp Verde red-tag can keep residents out of their own home Cottonwood hiker dies in fall Camp Verde High School’s new study skills class to ‘teach students how to be students’ Camp Verde woman sentenced for embezzlement from Y-A Nation Christmas takes over Camp Verde with Parade of Lights, bazaar 7 candidates seek city council seat On the road or at home, preparing for winter storms Co-ops create one-stop shopping for local holiday gifts NEED TO KNOW NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Subscribe Now
Tue, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Louis Donaldo Armijo

Louis Armijo

Louis Armijo

Originally Published: December 5, 2023 12:55 p.m.

Louis Donaldo Armijo

1949 - 2023

In Loving Memory Louis Donaldo Armijo Jan. 5, 1949 - Nov. 8, 2023

There was a heart-breaking and unexpected loss of a wonderful and beautiful life, a loving person that we will always cherish as a father, a Life Love of 40 years, a family member and a drummer to the Musician Fellowship in California and Arizona.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Louie AKA “Ostrich” passed away from heart complications. Upon arriving to Flagstaff Medical Center, although the helicopter ride was 20 minutes, we were informed that our Louie succumbed to his health ailment and passed away.

Louie’s work gigs included custodial, maintenance worker for Maricopa Tech Community College in Phoenix, the Flagstaff Unified School District, the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation and musician “Heart and Soul Percussionist” for groups such as Charles Wright and the 103rd St. Watt Rhythm Band, Tommy Duke’s and the Blue Bloods in various clubs in Phoenix, such as Carlos Bridge Inn, Rivera’s, The Dirty Drummer, Maximus and the Riverside Ballroom, the Star Dusters, and Canyon Country.

Louie’s most talked about interaction was Elvis Presley in the mid-1960s when Elvis and a film crew came into the King’s Ransom Inn in Sedona, Arizona/the Entertainment Music Lounge, then requested by the audience was a back-up drummer. In the house band with Jepe Martinez to perform as Elvis sang “Beyond the Reefer” and “Suspicion.”

Louie leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness to all who knew him.

Louie is survived by his Life Love Prescilla Jaramillo of 40-plus years, his two children Chris and Stefanie Armijo, his loving sister Olga Zamora, his brother Dino Armijo and wife Gina Armijo, all his loving nieces, nephews, cousins and related in-laws. Louie will always be missed and remembered forever. Amen.

“Louie will always be in my heart forever, the most caring and wonderful man that could ever be in my life. He was and always will be in my heart. I, Prescilla, will never forget you.”

Oh, by the way, if you ever have a thought of Louie, he will be sitting on the perch.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News