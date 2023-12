The Humane Society of Sedona's Annual Holiday Open House will be Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Activities include--On-the-Hour Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kids' Activities Table, Selfies with Santa, Raffles, and the popular homemade baked goods available for donations that go to help the homeless animals. All community members are welcome to join us for the festivities--2115 Shelby Drive, Sedona. Call 928-282-4679 for more information.