Celebrate the holiday season early in Sedona

Join us on Sunday, Dec. 10 for a 'Rockin’ Jolly Holiday' evening of food, fun, and music. Come as soon as 5:30 p.m. to the Sedona Posse Grounds ‘Hub’ (near West Sedona School and the Skate Park) to enjoy a buffet of delicious appetizers and desserts, while mingling with lots of friendly neighbors and members of the Sedona Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (SUUF).

At 7 p.m. everyone’s attention will shift to the stage for a lively 90-minute concert of classic rock and holiday songs performed by Sedona’s favorite band, Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki (aka '3MKi'). 3MKi plays a delightful mix of styles, including doo wop, blues, rock, flamenco, and jazz. They ignite the crowd with musical frolic, rich vocals, and enthralling guitars to provide an upbeat show that’s great for all ages!

Tickets may be purchased in advance for only $40 at SusannahMartinMusic.com/tickets-for-shows or by calling 928-593-9113. Tickets sold at the door will be $45. A wide selection of wines will be available for purchase.

Event income will be used to support SUUF and their community service to organizations such as: Sedona Food Bank, Kids Back Pack Program / Sedona Food Shelf, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona.