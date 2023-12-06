Coulston Cartoons in Community Room

On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. the public is invited to attend a fun all-ages class with animator and cartoonist Kevin Coulston in the Si Birch Community Room at the Sedona Public Library. Drawing materials will be provided!

Cottonwood raised but now Phoenix based, Kevin Coulston is an accomplished artist, animator, writer, and bad joke teller. He is the author and illustrator of over 30 (and still counting) children’s drawing books. Kevin has also authored numerous kid-friendly comic book series, including 'Dylan McVillain: A Super Villain with the Best Intentions' and 'The Adventures of a 4th Grade Space Captain,' along with the Children’s Picture Book series 'Alexis and the T-Rexes.'

Over a decade and a half since his initial published work, Coulston is now dedicating himself to inspiring the next generation of illustrators with his 'How To Draw,' 'Trace Then Color,' and 'Draw by Grid' series of art books. Book sale and signing to follow!

For more information about this event or other library programs please visit sedonalibrary.org or contact Jan Marc Quisumbing at janmarc@sedonalibrary.org. Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Visit SedonaLibrary.org/donate to make an online gift. Sedona Public Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona.