‘A Holiday Tapestry’ Gala at Enchantment Resort to benefit SIFF on Friday, Dec. 15

Ring in the 30th Anniversary Season of the Sedona International Film Festival early this year in a special evening celebrating the Holidays and the music of Carole King that we know and love. The occasion is the 'A Holiday Tapestry' Gala Event on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Enchantment Resort, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The evening will feature a spectacular concert and tribute to the music of Carole King by award-winning vocalist and entertainer Katherine Byrnes.

Kick off the evening reception with 'A Taste of the Verde Valley' featuring fine wines from local vineyards. The tasting will be a prelude to a sumptuous three-course seasonal dinner prepared by Enchantment Resort.

And then, on to the main event: Join vocalist Katherine Byrnes and music director/pianist Khris Dodge for 'A Holiday Tapestry'. The show will feature Katherine performing Carole King’s legendary 1971 Tapestry album, which Rolling Stone calls “one of the greatest albums of all time”.

The show will include such classics as 'I Feel the Earth Move,' 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow', and 'You’ve Got a Friend' — with some holiday favorites woven in throughout the night.

Katherine is an award-winning vocalist, educator and concert producer. She is the sell-out headliner of 'Tapestry: The Album' and 'Piece Of My Heart' — her tribute to Janis Joplin. She toured China as the featured vocalist for the 'Great American Dance Tour', and all across Europe and the US as a harmony singer in Blue Note recording artist Amos Lee's band.



Throw in a live auction, raffle, and dinner by one of Sedona’s finest restaurants and you have the makings of a very special evening of seasonal fun and festivities.



Experience holiday festivities, a renowned international performer and celebrate 30 years of the Sedona International Film Festival in the unmatched ambiance of the Enchantment Resort!

In the spirit of the evening, 'A Holiday Tapestry' is a sparkling and dazzling gala — evening attire is encouraged!

'A Taste of the Verde Valley' wine-tasting reception begins at 5 p.m. Dinner and the evening’s festivities will follow.

Space is limited for this very special event on Friday, Dec. 15. Tickets for 'A Holiday Tapestry' are $175 per person, or $165 for Film Festival members. Tables of 10 are available.

Call the Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 for tickets and more information. You may also visit SedonaFilmFestival.org .

