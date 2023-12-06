Little Italy comes to Cottonwood

Ciao Bella! The flavors of Italy have arrived in Cottonwood with BV's Italian Kitchen.

It is nestled in the heart of town in the Lux Verde Hotel across from Cottonwood’s medical center complex. The public is invited to attend the restaurant’s soft opening at 11 a.m., Dec. 11.

It's time for Cottonwood foodies to savor authentic Italian cuisine seasoned with amore. Enjoy all your favorites like - spaghetti and meatballs, eggplant parmesan, chicken marsala, pasta primavera, and salmon worthy of any “Nonna's” (grandmother’s) approval!

As genuine as olive oil and sunshine, owner Dan Cohen brings the same dedication to quality, service, and atmosphere that has made his Bella Vita Ristorante a go-to for Italian cuisine lovers in West Sedona for eight years.

Locals and visitors alike rave about the mouthwatering, authentic dishes. The rustic Tuscan interior transports you straight to an Italian vineyard or seaside village. They'll be delighted and tantalized by the new dining experience Cohen has crafted at BV's Italian Kitchen.

"Our passion is creating a welcoming environment, where guests can't wait to return for memorable food and hospitality," says Cohen. "We believe in excellence, authenticity and building loyalty."

BV’s Italian Kitchen sauces and pastas are made fresh daily, thrilling taste buds no matter what time of day it is. The budget-friendly lunch offers a choice of five reasonably priced pastas, unlimited soup, salad, and olive oil-drizzled focaccia bread. And don't miss Happy Hour with attractively priced cocktails, wines, and appetizers alongside live local music to serenade you as you dine.

As with his original restaurant, Bella Vita, the pastas, and sauces are made fresh daily on the premises using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from local outlets when available. Selections for vegetarians with gluten-free preferences are also available as well as organic salmon and poultry, and Wagyu burgers and steaks.

The fully stocked bar is supplied with classic Italian wines, California and Arizona varietals, eight draft beers on tap and all your favorite spirits.

To go along with the fine selection of adult beverages live music will also be offered every week featuring some of the best performing musicians in town.

Overseeing both restaurants is acclaimed Executive Chef Rafael Garcia, considered a visionary for his impeccable interpretations of Italian cuisine. His dishes have set the standard that keeps loyal patrons returning again and again.

BV’s Italian Kitchen will be serving lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Their spectacular menu with extremely reasonable prices will totally amaze you.

Without a doubt, BV's Italian Kitchen is staking its claim as one of the premiere Italian eateries in Northern Arizona. Under restaurateur Dan Cohen's leadership, BV's Italian Kitchen is destined for culinary distinction as a must-visit spot for anyone with a passion for Italian food! Buon Appetito!

BV’s Italian Kitchen is located at 301 W. State Route. 89 A, in the Lux Verde Hotel, Cottonwood • BvsItalianKitchen.com • 928-277-8467.