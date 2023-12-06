The Parade of Lights & Christmas Craft Bazaar is back this year on Dec. 9. This annual free event is the perfect opportunity to find holiday gift ideas and decorations, enjoy an after-dark parade through downtown Camp Verde, and celebrate the season. This is a stand-alone craft fair held annually in conjunction with our Christmas Parade of Lights later in the evening. This event hosts up to 45 vendors both inside and outside our Community Center Gym. This event is focused on vendors with handcrafted products that make great gifts. We see about 1,000 people a year at this craft bazaar. Watch the lighted floats from local civic organizations, businesses and neighbors as they pass down Main Street. See Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive in his sleigh and meet them after the parade in the Community Center Gym. Parking is free. It is first come, first served with a few small parking lots in the downtown area, along with parking on the streets. The event will run from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.