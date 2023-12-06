Pink Martini featuring China Forbes comes to Prescott

Hailed as a “rollicking, around-the-world musical adventure,” this 12-member orchestra has established itself as a Prescott favorite. Pink Martini blends American music with a world music vibe, thrilling audiences from Sydney to London to Cannes to Cleveland.

The concert will be on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Jim & Lee Performing Arts Center at 1100 East Sheldon Street on the campus of Yavapai College. Tickets are on sale for $39. For more information, visit YCPAC.com or call 928-776-2000.