Sedona Heritage Museum hosts Merry at the Museum this holiday season

The Sedona Heritage Museum hosts Merry Music at the Museum on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free for all to attend.

Festivities include crafts for children, snacks provided by the Sedona Community Center, and musical performances.

The highlight of the musical performances will be two acts starting at 1 p.m. At that time, popular local duo Tom & Shondra will take the stage to perform holiday favorites and lead the audience in a sing-along. At 2 p.m. Harmony on the Rocks will take the stage with their unique take on a capella barbershop.



In addition to special festivities all day long, the Sedona Heritage Museum, which will be decorated for the holidays, will be free for all to explore for the day.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.