Sedona Heritage Museum presents Dec. Monday at the Museum programs

If you have a piece of wood and a wood carving knife, come to Monday at the Museum at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the Verde Valley Woodcarvers. Hundreds of people have tried their hand at carving with this group since its founding in 1997 by Norm Knight. The group consists of carvers ranging from beginners to master carvers. Come by with your own equipment or just come to watch these artisans do relief carving, chip carving, and bark carving. There is no fee for this demonstration.

Did you weave potholders on a loom when you were a kid? Take a class at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and learn how to do a bigger, better potholder, or even make one for the first time! Easy and fun! You will be guided by an experienced potholder maker and museum volunteer whose finished potholders are a popular item sold in our gift shop.

Best of all, you will go home with a finished woven potholder made and designed by YOU! You will also take home the metal loom, tools and enough remaining loops to make a second potholder. Additional loops as well as pattern and design books are readily available online and direct from manufacturers and retailers.

These potholders are flexible, washable, durable and can be used on pots and lids, or even as pretty trivets for hot dishes on the table.

They make great holiday and hostess gifts, too!

Cost of class is $20 and includes all material and supplies as described. Register for the class by calling the museum at 928-282-7038 as soon possible, as class size is limited.

“Monday at the Museum” is a demonstration conducted every Monday. Please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge and skills. For details call 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.