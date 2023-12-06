SIFF presents A Christmas Cabaret LIVE Dec. 14

The Sedona International Film Festival presents A Christmas Cabaret, starring Merrill Leffmann, live on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

It’s a Christmas cabaret! New twists on old favorites (The Grinch as an intervention!?), original songs that leave you humming, non-traditional gems, as well as traditional music, dance and sing-alongs.

It’s a fun, beautiful and unique evening with that cabaret diva of many styles — Merrill Leffmann — and friends. Come enjoy Christmas as you’ve never heard it!

Merrill is an eclectic performer with a rich and varied palette gathered through years of music making. She first sang in jazz clubs before turning to opera, salon, and musical theater performances, with the help of an M.A. in operatic voice.

Tired of singing to other people’s scripts, Merrill discovered cabaret and was hooked. This intimate and varied style combines Merrill’s flair for creating characters and moods, a penchant for songwriting, and a love of genre hopping with her delight inventing shows. Merrill was performing theme cabarets and private events in the Valley until her last full concert in January, 2020, after which she took an extended break inspired by the pandemic.



She is returning to stage with an annual favorite: A Christmas Cabaret!

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Merrill in the lobby after the show.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.