YCSO seeking witnesses to Rimrock incident

RIMROCK -- Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from any witnesses, including the vehicle that stopped at the scene, of an elderly man who was found lying in the roadway near 3325 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock around 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.



YCSO received the report of a victim found in the roadway with an injury to his head. Witnesses reported that a small, white SUV driven by a woman had stopped during the incident but left the scene when the other witnesses stayed with him waiting for medical attention.



To finish the investigation into the incident, YCSO would like to obtain statements from the driver of the white SUV and any other witnesses.



Witnesses may call YCSO at 928-771-3620.

Information provided by YCSO.