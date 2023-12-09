OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Council will interview 3 applicants When the homeless die alone Mingus library book meeting in January Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon County Supervisors pulls $5M broadband contract from Wednesday’s agenda Beaver Creek Adult Center celebrates 30 years Nikki Check running for Yavapai County supervisor YCSO seeking witnesses to Rimrock incident Cornville Road roundabout, Verde Village broadband, local flooding mitigation on supervisors’ agenda

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Cindy Meier-Bartels

Cindy Meier-Bartels

Cindy Meier-Bartels

Originally Published: December 9, 2023 8:54 a.m.

Cindy Meier-Bartels

Cindy Meier-Bartels, 63, died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2023, at Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Bartels of 28 years (they were married in Laughlin, Nevada); and by her mother Susan Meier. Cindy is lovingly remembered by her four children, two step-children and 15 grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News