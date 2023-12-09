Obituary: Cindy Meier-Bartels

Cindy Meier-Bartels

Cindy Meier-Bartels, 63, died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2023, at Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.





Cindy is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Bartels of 28 years (they were married in Laughlin, Nevada); and by her mother Susan Meier. Cindy is lovingly remembered by her four children, two step-children and 15 grandchildren.



Information provided by the family.