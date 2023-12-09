Obituary: John Derek Van Deren Sr.

John Derek Van Deren Sr.

1930 - 2023

John Derek Van Deren Sr. was known to his family as Derek. He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Clemenceau, Arizona, and died Nov. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.





Derek was married to Mary Ellen (Huskison) Van Deren for over 50 years, and the two had three children together. Mary Ellen died in Olympia, Washington, in 2012.

Derek worked for Dun & Bradstreet for many years as a traveling credit reporter. His job required him to drive all over the state of Arizona, turning him into a walking road atlas and travel guide in the process. He could tell you the best and most scenic way to get almost anywhere in the state, as well as the best places to eat when you got there -- such as where to get the best Mexican food in Douglas, Arizona, or the best place to get a piece of pie in Taylor, Arizona -- all of which helped fuel his love of Arizona history.





Derek’s ancestors were among the early pioneers of the Verde Valley, a fact that shaped much of who he was. Growing up in Clemenceau/Cottonwood, he enjoyed spending time at the little regional airport down the road from his childhood home. He would help out around the airport whenever he could and would even hitch plane rides around northern Arizona, just for fun. (It isn’t clear whether his parents were aware of this or not.)

Derek loved his alma mater, the Arizona Wildcats, and followed their football and basketball teams throughout his life. Derek had a quick wit and loved to make his family laugh, and groan. Although he had a long life, we will still miss him.



Derek is survived by his children and grandchildren: Greta Ludwig of Glendale, AZ; Kurt Van Deren and his wife Charlene, and their sons, Phelan (and his wife Courtney) and Brennan, of Portland, OR; and John D. Van Deren Jr. and his wife Paula, and their children Illysia and Logan, of Lakewood, WA.





The family is planning a private ceremony.



Information provided by the family.