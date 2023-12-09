OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Council will interview 3 applicants When the homeless die alone Mingus library book meeting in January Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon County Supervisors pulls $5M broadband contract from Wednesday’s agenda Beaver Creek Adult Center celebrates 30 years Nikki Check running for Yavapai County supervisor YCSO seeking witnesses to Rimrock incident Cornville Road roundabout, Verde Village broadband, local flooding mitigation on supervisors’ agenda

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: John Derek Van Deren Sr.

Originally Published: December 9, 2023 8:46 a.m.

John Derek Van Deren Sr.

1930 - 2023

John Derek Van Deren Sr. was known to his family as Derek. He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Clemenceau, Arizona, and died Nov. 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Derek was married to Mary Ellen (Huskison) Van Deren for over 50 years, and the two had three children together. Mary Ellen died in Olympia, Washington, in 2012.

Derek worked for Dun & Bradstreet for many years as a traveling credit reporter. His job required him to drive all over the state of Arizona, turning him into a walking road atlas and travel guide in the process. He could tell you the best and most scenic way to get almost anywhere in the state, as well as the best places to eat when you got there -- such as where to get the best Mexican food in Douglas, Arizona, or the best place to get a piece of pie in Taylor, Arizona -- all of which helped fuel his love of Arizona history.

Derek’s ancestors were among the early pioneers of the Verde Valley, a fact that shaped much of who he was. Growing up in Clemenceau/Cottonwood, he enjoyed spending time at the little regional airport down the road from his childhood home. He would help out around the airport whenever he could and would even hitch plane rides around northern Arizona, just for fun. (It isn’t clear whether his parents were aware of this or not.)

Derek loved his alma mater, the Arizona Wildcats, and followed their football and basketball teams throughout his life. Derek had a quick wit and loved to make his family laugh, and groan. Although he had a long life, we will still miss him.

Derek is survived by his children and grandchildren: Greta Ludwig of Glendale, AZ; Kurt Van Deren and his wife Charlene, and their sons, Phelan (and his wife Courtney) and Brennan, of Portland, OR; and John D. Van Deren Jr. and his wife Paula, and their children Illysia and Logan, of Lakewood, WA.

The family is planning a private ceremony.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News