Obituary: Mary Wilma ‘Billy’ Parman

Mary Wilma ‘Billy’ Parman

1933 - 2023

Mary Wilma “Billy” Parman, 90, of Cottonwood, Arizona, peacefully passed away at home on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, 2023. She was born in New Haven, Kentucky, on Aug. 22, 1933, to the late Orville and Catherine Vittitow.



Mary worked her early years as a bank teller in Pataskala, Ohio, and later on as a word processor at the Ohio EPA. Over the last 20 years until the age of 88, she volunteered at church and St. Vincent De Paul Society in Sedona and Cottonwood, Arizona. Mary was an avid card player, lover of nature, and talented seamstress and cook. But more than anything, she was the perfect mother.







Mary married the love of her life, Bob, in 1956, and raised their six children in Pataskala, Ohio.



She always said her greatest and most important role in life was “Mom” and to give her kids the tools they need to live lives worthy of Heaven. Mom, we will live our lives to honor you and God, and we pray to meet you and Dad again in Heaven someday.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Elias Parman, parents, Orville and Catherine Vittitow, her siblings, Orville (Willa) Vittitow, Julia Atchison, Joseph (Doris) Vittitow, Harry (Aline) Vittitow, Rosanne (Bill) Bowling, Dorothy Toney, and Charles (Louise) Vittitow, her grandson, Michael Elias Dean, and granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Parman.



Mary is survived by her children: Charles Douglas (Christine Hamilton) Parman, Bruce Clayton Parman, Robert Elias (Lori) Parman Jr., Julia Catherine (Bradley Bodle) Dean, Lynnée Michelle (Gordon Dorr) Borgia and Lauri Jo (Daniel) Ortega; her grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Ashley, Tiffany, Rachel, Katie, Mauritsa, Lucia and Tor; and great-grandchildren: Gavin, Gabe, Dylan, Haedon, Braxton, Elias, Janis, Calysto, Levi and Noah. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Cottonwood, AZ) on Jan. 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., with interment at the Prescott National Cemetery (Prescott, AZ) at 2:00 p.m.





In lieu of flowers, if you’d like to make a donation in Mom’s name, one of her and Dad’s favorite causes is www.woundedwarriorproject.org.



Information provided by the family.