Penguin parents sleep for just a few seconds at a time to guard newborns, study shows
This image provided by Won Young Lee shows a wild chinstrap penguin on King George Island, Antarctica. Researchers have discovered that some penguin parents sleep for only seconds at a time around-the-clock to protect their eggs and chicks. Sensors were attached to adult chinstrap penguins in Antarctica for the research. The results published Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 show that during the breeding season, the penguins nod off thousands of times each day but only for about four seconds at a time. (Won Young Lee via AP)