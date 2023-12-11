Rodriguez would earn $91 million over 5 seasons with option under deal with Diamondbacks
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized an $80 million, four-year contract Friday, Dec. 8. The deal had been agreed to Wednesday subject to a successful physical. The agreement includes a conditional option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $100 million. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)