Gayle Mabery is again interim town manager in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Gayle Mabery is back in charge.

For the second time, the retired administrator has been appointed acting town manager for the Town of Camp Verde. She noted it was just two weeks short of her start date last year.

The town council chose to bring back Mabery during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. The Town is again seeking a permanent town manager after Ted Soltis quit in his third month on the job.

Mabery started Dec. 11. Her contract expires in May and can be extended if necessary.

In 2022, the council ended its contract with long-time Town Manager Russ Martin and appointed Town Marshal Corey Rowley to be acting manager before Mabery was named interim manger. She served from December to June 7. Interim deputy manager Barbara Goodrich then became interim town manager until the council hired Soltis.

Soltis was town manager from Aug. 9 to Nov. 17. Rowley was again made acting manager until the council could decide how it would move forward.

Mabery was the Clarkdale town manager for 21 years before retiring in 2019. She joined Interim Public Management to offer temporary services to government bodies. She is happy to be back in Camp Verde.

“The transition will be far easier this time as I come with a firm understanding of the opportunities and issues facing Camp Verde, have established working relationships with the Council, staff, and various stakeholders, and a deep appreciation for Camp Verde’s citizens, businesses and community," she stated in a Tuesday press release. "This first week, I am getting up to speed on what’s been happening the past six months, and I’m excited to be part of the team as we enter 2024.”

Who is Gayle Mabery?

A Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association and a Life Member of the Arizona City/County Management Association, Mabery holds a BSBA from Northern Arizona University, completed Harvard University's Executive Education Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government and is a graduate of the University of Arizona's Southwest Leadership Program. She is also one of the founders of Verde Valley Leadership, Inc.

In 2016, Mabery received the John J. DeBolske Professional Excellence Award from the Arizona City/County Management Association, which is the highest award given by the organization to honor excellence in the city management profession. In 2018, she was selected through the Center for the Future of Arizona as an honoree for The Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Award. Her Community Builder Award (for Small Cities/Towns under 100,000 population) was given in recognition of her efforts to advance community pride and connectedness through such areas as job creation and training, healthy communities, environmental and historical preservation, volunteer and philanthropic efforts, and educational advancement.