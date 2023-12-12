OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Report brings armed cops to Mingus HS Gayle Mabery is again interim town manager in Camp Verde COVID-19 cases down; so are vaccinations, worrying experts Homeless shelter seeks 5 ‘extreme weather’ beds Tavasci Marsh still recovering from fire The Cheney View: Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO answers questions about Verde Valley future Airport to get airfield upgrades Reminder: ADEQ meeting on Cottonwood slag pile is Wednesday NEED TO KNOW Council will interview 3 applicants

Subscribe Now
Tue, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Gayle Mabery is again interim town manager in Camp Verde

Gayle Mabery

Gayle Mabery

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 3:59 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Gayle Mabery is back in charge.

For the second time, the retired administrator has been appointed acting town manager for the Town of Camp Verde. She noted it was just two weeks short of her start date last year.

The town council chose to bring back Mabery during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. The Town is again seeking a permanent town manager after Ted Soltis quit in his third month on the job.

Mabery started Dec. 11. Her contract expires in May and can be extended if necessary.

In 2022, the council ended its contract with long-time Town Manager Russ Martin and appointed Town Marshal Corey Rowley to be acting manager before Mabery was named interim manger. She served from December to June 7. Interim deputy manager Barbara Goodrich then became interim town manager until the council hired Soltis.

Soltis was town manager from Aug. 9 to Nov. 17. Rowley was again made acting manager until the council could decide how it would move forward.

Mabery was the Clarkdale town manager for 21 years before retiring in 2019. She joined Interim Public Management to offer temporary services to government bodies. She is happy to be back in Camp Verde.

“The transition will be far easier this time as I come with a firm understanding of the opportunities and issues facing Camp Verde, have established working relationships with the Council, staff, and various stakeholders, and a deep appreciation for Camp Verde’s citizens, businesses and community," she stated in a Tuesday press release. "This first week, I am getting up to speed on what’s been happening the past six months, and I’m excited to be part of the team as we enter 2024.”

Who is Gayle Mabery?

A Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association and a Life Member of the Arizona City/County Management Association, Mabery holds a BSBA from Northern Arizona University, completed Harvard University's Executive Education Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government and is a graduate of the University of Arizona's Southwest Leadership Program. She is also one of the founders of Verde Valley Leadership, Inc.

In 2016, Mabery received the John J. DeBolske Professional Excellence Award from the Arizona City/County Management Association, which is the highest award given by the organization to honor excellence in the city management profession. In 2018, she was selected through the Center for the Future of Arizona as an honoree for The Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Award. Her Community Builder Award (for Small Cities/Towns under 100,000 population) was given in recognition of her efforts to advance community pride and connectedness through such areas as job creation and training, healthy communities, environmental and historical preservation, volunteer and philanthropic efforts, and educational advancement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News