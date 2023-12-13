Annual global celebration of Rumi’s wedding in Sedona, Sunday, Dec. 17

"Beyond the seventh sphere lies the endless realm of whirling. You belong to the whirling and the whirling belongs to you." - Rumi

Celebrate Rumi, the 13th Century Sufi Master, poet and mystic guide, who lived and taught in Konya, Turkey. His initiatory poetry continues to open humanity's mystical heart and awareness. Rumi called his transition from the earth his wedding with eternity. People from all traditions came to honor him on this day in the 13th Century. This celebration continues today globally.

Rumi embodied the presence on the earth of the Beloved. Initiated by his master, Shams of Tabriz, he awakened into divine love. Poetry spontaneously flowed through him while he was ecstatically whirling. Hidden within this timeless transmission is a very precise spiritual teaching for humanity today. The sema or sama is the prayer ceremony of the whirling dervishes of the Sufi Mevlevi Order. This cosmic dance of universal harmony opens the heart and awakens the soul.

Performing artists are Gabriella Young, (poetry transmissions of Rumi, Lalla, Hafiz and others),

John Dumas (flute, guitar, handpan and percussion), and Qais Essar (rabab).

Gabriella Young, GabriellaYoung.Love, is a visionary performance and recording artist known for her performances of the initiatory poetry of Rumi and other spiritual masters. Concerts celebrate ecstatic reunion with the Beloved, universal harmony and compassion. Programs, retreats and recordings gift an embodied experience of gnostic vision at the heart of all wisdom traditions.

"Gabriella Young has honed her being and her art. She is not merely a marvelous interpreter of Rumi’s poetry, but a transmitter of its sacred fire. She is an alchemist of word, gesture and movement." - Andrew Harvey (Author, Poet, Mystic Activist)

John Dumas B.F.A.,M.S. (Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Science in Psychology) is a renowned, musician, artist, shamanic astrologer and inspirational teacher. His music brings peace, relaxation and emotional nostalgia for a time when we lived more in balance with nature.

John has performed in many countries throughout, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and America, including Egyptian pyramids, Mayan temples, England's stone circles and many other sacred sites around the world. For more information, visit JohnDumas.com.

Qais Essar is a contemporary Afghan composer, instrumentalist, and producer who channels his melodic designs through the rabab, a 2,500 year old instrument from Afghanistan. In June 2023, Qais was a featured artist with the Oxford Philharmonic, performing new works of music by Afghan composers. He has contributed original music to feature film and television also, composing for 2021’s Oscar-nominated film, 'Three Songs for Benazir'. Essar continues to be featured in festivals and venues around the world. For more information, visit Therabab.com.

