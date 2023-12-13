‘The Bergamot: A South Shore Christmas’ Dec. 17 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present The Bergamot live in concert with a special holiday show on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Back in Sedona just in time for the holidays, The Bergamot presents 'A South Shore Christmas' — an afternoon of festive music and storytelling where founding members Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece warm the hearts of listeners with songs and stories of inspiration and hope.

Fans can expect to hear uplifting holiday favorites like 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', 'I'll Have A Blue Christmas', 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' and Bergamot originals from their recently-released albums 'Mayflies" and Far Out.'

Building quite a fan base in the region, it's easy to see why People Magazine called The Bergamot "the hottest emerging music talent".

Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Student tickets are $15.

All tickets include a meet-and-greet with The Bergamot (Nathaniel Hoff and Jillian Speece) in the lobby after each show.

For tickets, please call 928-282-1177 or visit the film festival box office at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.