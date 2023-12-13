Deck the halls with hilarity with Zenprov Comedy at OTCA

Giggle away any holiday blues with the naughty elves of Zenprov Comedy and their completely improvised show 'Runaway Christmas Comedy!' The fun starts Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood. Purchase tickets at OldTownCenter.org.

“Nothing unites like laughing live together with live audience. With all that is going on the world right now, we’re excited to bring the community together for happy holiday humor,” said Derek Dujardin, the director of Zenprov Comedy.

The troupe will perform a sleigh full of new games, including “Toy Stories,” a short, improvised play with characters inspired by favorite childhood toys.

Collaborating with Zenprov on this show is one of Verde Valley’s favorite musicians, P.K. Gregory. With elements of folk, honky-tonk, and blues and taking on a wide range of subjects from religion to sex to the zombie apocalypse, P.K. Gregory’s songs are funny and profound. P.K. Gregory will perform an opening set and join the troupe as an impromptu raconteur playing off audience suggestions. Zenprov will then enact improvised scenes inspired by P.K. Gregory.

“I am so honored and excited to have P.K. joining us. I have all his albums. He reminds me of a young, slightly twisted Johnny Cash. I can’t wait to hear and improvise off his stories. It’s truly a Christmas miracle!” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy.

“I work with improv troupes from all over the world, and Zenprov is one my favs,” said Jessica Mitolo, Associate Artistic Director at Second City in Chicago. “Since 2020, I’ve had the pleasure of coaching them through a creative renaissance. They are a true ensemble that hits that sweet spot of being silly and insightful. A treat not to be missed.”

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions and usually one Chicago-style, long-form improv, where scenes and characters interconnect. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

For more than 17 years, Zenprov Comedy has tapped into the rich source material that comes from living in area steeped spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, psychics, radical vegans and endless roundabouts. Their otherworldly performances are grounded in the fundamentals of rock-solid improv work, inventive satire, and their constant search for grand truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer, Nathaniel Montgomery, and Mary Carder.

Tickets for Zenprov’s “Runaway Christmas Comedy” are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, and $25 priority seating. This one-night-only performance may sell out so please purchase tickets early. Tickets for this special event are available online or at our ticket outlets. For ticket outlet information, and information about other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.