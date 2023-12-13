Experience the magic of Irish music with Kate Rose: a wild Irish fiddle journey!

Music lovers and Irish Culture enthusiasts, get ready for an evening that will transport you to the picturesque Irish countryside. Join us as we welcome the exceptionally talented Kate Rose for a musical event that promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of traditional Irish music.

Kate Rose, renowned for her fiddling prowess, enchanting singing, and captivating storytelling, invites you to experience the rich tapestry of Irish music that has shaped her life. With this unique event, Kate will take you on a musical adventure through time and tradition, exploring the roots of Irish folk music and its enduring influence. From the hauntingly beautiful sounds of County Clare's traditional fiddling to her original compositions of jigs and reels, Kate's performance will offer a diverse repertoire that showcases the ever-evolving nature of this living musical tradition.

This evening promises to touch your soul and make your feet tap! Inspired by the traditional evening gatherings in western Ireland, "Wild Irish Fiddle" is part concert, part banter, part house dance, and all about fostering a sense of community through music. Expect a delightful mix of entertainment, laughter, and opportunities for audience participation!

About Kate Rose:

Kate Rose's journey into the world of Irish and contra dance music began in her early teens, learning in the traditional way—by ear. She later spent two years on the west coast of Ireland, collecting tunes and stories from the older generation. Today, Kate plays with Flagstaff's Celtic band Greenlaw, the contradance band Just Desserts, and performs solo for all occasions. She also shares her passion through lessons and workshops and contributes her voice to Master Chorale Flagstaff, Singing Circle, and Threshold Choir. Beyond music, Kate is a dedicated French teacher at Basis Flagstaff.

For more information please contact Tasha Spuches at TSpuches@SedonaLibrary.org.