First annual Art at Anthem Elevates holiday shopping experience

Over the weekend of Dec. 15-17, the first Annual Art at Anthem will entertain shoppers with more than 60 fine artists and vendors, an eclectic lineup of live music and activities, food vendors and more. Presented by Marlo Johnson Promotions – the group behind the popular Oak Creek Arts & Crafts Shows in Sedona – Art at Anthem will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Outlets North Phoenix (formerly known as Outlets at Anthem), 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix.

A key highlight of the event will be the diverse assortment of art and handcrafted items on display and available for purchase, including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry and Native American pieces. Throughout the weekend, musician Michael Peters will be performing classic hits, creating a fun, festive environment for shoppers.

On Saturday from 12-2 p.m., the show will feature a “Free to Be Me” Drum Circle in which children will be invited to participate. Professionally facilitated by renowned drummer/percussionist Sabina Sandoval, Free to Be Me is a nonprofit, all-volunteer charity group dedicated to helping kids aged K-12 (particularly those who are at risk), elders, prison inmates and people with mental disabilities. The group fulfills its mission by providing loving, educational, rhythmic drumming events that encourage crowd participation.

On Sunday from 12-2 p.m., Native hoop dancer and singer Moontee Sinquah will perform, bringing Hopi culture and traditions to life through energetic music and dance. As a four-time World Hoop Dance Champion, as well as a gifted traditional singer, flutist and artist, Moontee has entertained and educated audiences around the world with his mesmerizing performances.

With several well-attended art and crafts shows in the Sedona area, as well as Fountain Hills, Ariz., Marlo Johnson Promotions seeks to provide inspiring venues for the finest local artisans, craftspeople and vendors. To learn more about Art at Anthem and similar events, visit OakCreekArtsAndCraftsShow.com.