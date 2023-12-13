OFFERS
Nutcracker in Camp Verde

The fifth annual Camp Verde Dance and Fitness production of The Nutcracker at the Phillip England Performing Arts Theater was on Saturday Dec. 2. (Rae Photography)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: December 13, 2023 3:53 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The fifth annual Camp Verde Dance and Fitness production of “The Nutcracker” ballet was performed at the Phillip England Performing Arts Theater Saturday, Dec. 2, to a sellout crowd.

(Rae Photography)

The performance had 37 people in the show, which included 16 kids, 15 adult ballet dancers from their studio, two professional ballet dancers, four teen dancers and seven backstage moms.

This was the full Nutcracker ballet minus the mouse scene.

Anna-Mae, who performed as Clara, is only 9 years old. She danced with Dylan Reeves, who is 12, and received a standing ovation.

The reindeer were the hit of the show.

(Rae Photography)

