‘Return to Woodstock’ starring The Tributaries at Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 16

Celebrate the music of Woodstock when The Tributaries come to Sedona with the 'Return to Woodstock' live concert.

There will be two performances on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4 & 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

From a dairy farm in upstate New York to the stage of the Mary D. Fisher Theatre! Relive three days of peace and music in two hit-filled hours!

'Return to Woodstock' will feature hit songs by Janis Joplin, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joe Cocker, Jefferson Airplane, CCR, Arlo Guthrie and more!

Come back in time with us and experience the music of Woodstock.

Tickets for the show are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with the band in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.