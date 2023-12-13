Sedona Film Festival coming to a parking lot near you

It’s been a while since you could get a movie “to go” at Blockbuster, but now the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing “Movies on the Move” to a parking lot near you.

SSII Executive Director Patrick Schweiss unveiled the movie truck at the Seven Canyons Golf Resort two weeks ago which will bring independent and contemporary films on a 32-foot blow-up screen to places like, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Clarkdale.

“It’s going to be able to take our message and our movies and create that fun movie setting anywhere we can go,” said the high-energy director.

Actually, the screen and projector have already been used by the previous owner of the equipment at the Verde Drive-in which opened briefly several years ago next to Jones Ford in Camp Verde.

Schweiss said they bought the truck, projector, speakers, FM receiver, generators, fans and 32-foot blow-up screen with a $10,000 donation from sponsors Renee and Doug Leuthold. Another doner, Chris Fladlien, paid to have it wrapped in SIFF graphics.

“It was just a plain ugly white truck when we got it,” Schweiss said.



He said it’s going to be a “seasonal thing” running from April to October. They are now exploring where they are going to it up for movie fans.

They have talked with officials in the City of Cottonwood and the Town of Camp Verde, vineyards, the airport and local shopping centers.

“We’re open to all possibilities now because we have movies on the go now,” he said. People will be able to rent it for showings.

“All the equipment lives on that truck,” he said. It also has a popcorn machine and mobile concession stand with movie kind of stuff.

The unique type of independent movies that the SIFF shows every day (four screenings a day) at its West Sedona theater, will be available on the movie truck. He can also license contemporary movies like Barbie if it’s a party where they want to show a specific movie. “Like if they have a pool party and want to show Jaws,” he pointed out.

He said they will be able to bring back some of the classics like Grease and Close Encounters of the Third Kind to the big screen.

The type of movies people like to see at drive-in theaters in the “yesteryear,” he said. The “sky’s the limit,” he said.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com