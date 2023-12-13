SIFF presents ‘In the Christmas Mood’ live production Dec. 19

Ring in the holidays and celebrate the sounds of the season with 'In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular' on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This special celebration is presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

A show that’s quickly becoming a holiday tradition for audiences! Get in the spirit of the season with 'In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular'. The evening is filled with singing, dancing, comedy and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials.

'In the Christmas Mood' features timeless treasures such as Sleigh Ride, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, The Christmas Song, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and many more — including new songs that’ll make your season merry and bright.

Starring Katherine Byrnes, Nick Gallardo, Chach Snook and Crystal Stark, this fast-paced, fun-filled, and family-friendly show will liven up your yuletide and leave you full of holiday spirit!

'In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular' will take the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, located at Sedona Red Rock High School. Reserved-seat tickets are $25 general admission; $20 for film festival members and students.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.