Obituary: Jerry Kuzniar

Jerry Kuzniar

Some people are great at telling jokes or stories. Others are gifted listeners. Rarely, though, is someone good at both. Jerry Kuzniar was one of those people. Whether at family gatherings or sitting around with friends, Jerry was someone people enjoyed being with.

Jerry passed away Nov. 16, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona, with his wife Bernie and dog Molly at his side, following an extended illness.

Born in Chicago to the late Tony and Helen Kuzniar, Jerry graduated from De La Salle High School in Chicago, then after a short time at Western Electric, Jerry joined the Marine Corps. After serving for three years, he returned home and went back to Western Electric, where he would enjoy a 35-year career that ended with his retirement in 1992.

Jerry married Bernadine (Rajansky-Hruska) on April 1, 1978. They lived in Lake Zurich, Illinois, until 1981, when they moved to Arizona, living in Glendale, then Sun City and finally Cottonwood. Jerry took great pride in his military service and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.

Jerry also served, for a time, as a chaplain at an MCL facility in Prescott. Religion was a big part of Jerry’s life and until health issues intervened, he was a regular at Mass.

Jerry had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, water skiing, gold panning, good food (hot dogs and White Castles were his favorites), and watching pro football and westerns. He loved to dance and he was a big Elvis fan. One of his greatest attributes, one that showed his character and spirit, was his love and caring for all the rescued dogs he had over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bernie, his brother Raymond Kuzniar (Jeanie), their two sons Terry Kuzniar (Taylor) and Brian Kuzniar (Cynthia), sister-in-law Jeanette Rajansky, niece Deborah Monen (Jack) cousins and his best friend, Chuck Smith.



There will be a memorial Mass in Cottonwood at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Circle the City,” an organization that provides healthcare services to people facing homelessness in Phoenix.