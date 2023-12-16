OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Savage replaces Hancock as Division 5 judge Camp Verde Library makes good citizens Mathews returns to city council in split vote Main Street fatality: Traffic beacon not activated Camp Verde Town Council to meet Wednesday to discuss road improvements Upper Verde River declared ‘suitable’ for Wild & Scenic designation Report brings armed cops to Mingus HS Gayle Mabery is again interim town manager in Camp Verde COVID-19 cases down; so are vaccinations, worrying experts Homeless shelter seeks 5 ‘extreme weather’ beds

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Jerry Kuzniar

Jerry Kuzniar

Jerry Kuzniar

Originally Published: December 16, 2023 12:47 p.m.

Jerry Kuzniar

Some people are great at telling jokes or stories. Others are gifted listeners. Rarely, though, is someone good at both. Jerry Kuzniar was one of those people. Whether at family gatherings or sitting around with friends, Jerry was someone people enjoyed being with.

Jerry passed away Nov. 16, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona, with his wife Bernie and dog Molly at his side, following an extended illness.

Born in Chicago to the late Tony and Helen Kuzniar, Jerry graduated from De La Salle High School in Chicago, then after a short time at Western Electric, Jerry joined the Marine Corps. After serving for three years, he returned home and went back to Western Electric, where he would enjoy a 35-year career that ended with his retirement in 1992.

Jerry married Bernadine (Rajansky-Hruska) on April 1, 1978. They lived in Lake Zurich, Illinois, until 1981, when they moved to Arizona, living in Glendale, then Sun City and finally Cottonwood. Jerry took great pride in his military service and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.

Jerry also served, for a time, as a chaplain at an MCL facility in Prescott. Religion was a big part of Jerry’s life and until health issues intervened, he was a regular at Mass.

Jerry had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, water skiing, gold panning, good food (hot dogs and White Castles were his favorites), and watching pro football and westerns. He loved to dance and he was a big Elvis fan. One of his greatest attributes, one that showed his character and spirit, was his love and caring for all the rescued dogs he had over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bernie, his brother Raymond Kuzniar (Jeanie), their two sons Terry Kuzniar (Taylor) and Brian Kuzniar (Cynthia), sister-in-law Jeanette Rajansky, niece Deborah Monen (Jack) cousins and his best friend, Chuck Smith.

There will be a memorial Mass in Cottonwood at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Circle the City,” an organization that provides healthcare services to people facing homelessness in Phoenix.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News