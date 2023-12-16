OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 16
Obituary: John Daniel Rudd (Dan)

Originally Published: December 16, 2023 12:44 p.m.

John Daniel Rudd (Dan), 84, of Camp Verde, Arizona departed this life on Monday, Nov. 22, 2023 in Seligman, Arizona. He was born in Clemeneceau - Cottonwood, Arizona to John Henry Rudd and Shirley Blanche Brown (Rudd).

Dan was an Arizona native and avid outdoorsman.

He was a graduate of Northern Arizona University and started his career as a football coach at Arizona State Industrial School, (Safford, Arizona) then went on as “Coach Rudd” to Grand Canyon High School and Mayer, Arizona.

Dan’s next adventure led him to work for the National Park Service where he served in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Dan enjoyed golf, camping, hunting, fishing, skiing and river running. What he enjoyed most was just being outdoors with friends and family. Dan will be forever in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his brother Larry R. Rudd and sister Donna R. Clayton and many loving family members and friends.

Memorial Services to be announced at a later date.

Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Dan’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

