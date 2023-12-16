OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Savage replaces Hancock as Division 5 judge Camp Verde Library makes good citizens Mathews returns to city council in split vote Main Street fatality: Traffic beacon not activated Camp Verde Town Council to meet Wednesday to discuss road improvements Upper Verde River declared ‘suitable’ for Wild & Scenic designation Report brings armed cops to Mingus HS Gayle Mabery is again interim town manager in Camp Verde COVID-19 cases down; so are vaccinations, worrying experts Homeless shelter seeks 5 ‘extreme weather’ beds

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Ken Hazlett

Ken Hazlett

Ken Hazlett

Originally Published: December 16, 2023 12:46 p.m.

Ken Hazlett

Ken Hazlett graduated on Dec. 10, 2023, and now has received his wings and halo. He was a native Arizonan.

He loved to hunt and fish. He drove semi most of his life.

He is survived by his wife: Janelle, son Travis (Melanie) and daughter Amber (Robbie).

The family requests that donations be made to any charity of your choice in his name. Final arrangements were made by Research for Life.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News