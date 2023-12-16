Obituary: Ken Hazlett

Ken Hazlett

Ken Hazlett graduated on Dec. 10, 2023, and now has received his wings and halo. He was a native Arizonan.

He loved to hunt and fish. He drove semi most of his life.





He is survived by his wife: Janelle, son Travis (Melanie) and daughter Amber (Robbie).

The family requests that donations be made to any charity of your choice in his name. Final arrangements were made by Research for Life.



Information provided by the family.