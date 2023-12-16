OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 16
Obituary: Michael Eugene Alvey

Originally Published: December 16, 2023 12:42 p.m.

Michael Eugene Alvey

1936 - 2023

Michael Eugene Alvey, 87 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 5, 2023 at home. He was born on Sept. 12, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Barney and Celeste Alvey.

Mike attended St. Mary’s High for four years. He worked for US West for 39 years and Singletree Machine for 30 years.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and his family. He was inducted into the Arizona Drag Race Hall of Fame 2022.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Alvey. He is survived by his son Lary Alvey (wife Sheila) of Cottonwood and grandchild Aubre Alvey.

Rosary will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

